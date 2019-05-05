Japan's Ryuichi Funai (left) defends himself against Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines during their 12-round Super Flyweight IBF World Title fight in Stockton, California, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Ryuichi Funai outclassed by IBF super flyweight champ Jerwin Ancajas

Kyodo

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - Japanese challenger Ryuichi Funai was no match Saturday for International Boxing Federation super flyweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines, who comfortably defended his crown in a seventh-round stoppage.

While Funai never looked likely to prevent a seventh straight defense by Ancajas, he showed resilience to remain on his feet under an onslaught from the Filipino power puncher at Stockton Arena.

Ancajas was in total control when the ringside doctor ordered a stop to the fight one second into the seventh round.

Fighting outside Japan and for a major international title for the first time in his career, the 33-year-old Funai said he had wanted to continue the match.

“(The doctor’s stoppage) was a little harsh. Naturally, I thought I could continue fighting as usual. However, it’s also true that I had taken too many punches,” said Funai, who dropped to 31-8 with 22 knockouts.

With the TKO victory, the 27-year-old Ancajas improved to 31-1 with 21 KOs.

