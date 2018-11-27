More Sports / Football

Two Impulse players arrested on drug charges

Kyodo, Staff Report

OSAKA – Two American football players belonging to the X League’s Panasonic Impulse were arrested Monday on suspicion of importing and possessing marijuana, Osaka police said.

Benjamin Anderson, a 26-year-old quarterback, is suspected of importing about 26 grams of marijuana via international mail from the United States on Sept. 25, while Edward Burns, a 26-year-old defensive back, was arrested for allegedly possessing a small amount of marijuana at his home in Osaka on Monday.

Police have not disclosed whether they have owned up to the charges.

According to investigative sources, a Yokohama customs official found marijuana in mail addressed to Anderson, a native of Arkansas, in September. Osaka Prefectural Police, meanwhile, found marijuana after they raided the home of Burns, who lives next door to Anderson, on Monday, they said.

Anderson began playing for the Impulse in April 2017 and was chosen as the league MVP last year.

“I apologize to the fans and relevant officials for causing trouble,” Impulse head coach Nobuyoshi Araki said in a statement. “We will do its utmost to prevent a recurrence.”

Anderson and Burns both played in the Impulse’s 24-17 loss to the IBM BigBlue on Sunday in the X League semifinals at Osaka’s Expo Flash Field.

Anderson completed 16 of 31 for 193 yards and two touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. Burns recorded two tackles.

The Impulse have played in the X League championship game a record 14 times and won the league title seven times, most recently in 2015.

Benjamin Anderson | KYODO Edward Burns | KYODO

