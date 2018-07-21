Wataru Endo set to move to Belgian side Sint-Truiden
Urawa Reds have agreed to transfer defender Wataru Endo to Belgian top-flight side Sint-Truiden. | KYODO

J. League first-division club Urawa Reds said Saturday they have agreed on Japan defender Wataru Endo’s transfer to Belgian top flight side Sint-Truiden.

The 25-year-old will make his final J. League appearance on Sunday when the reigning Asian champions play Cerezo Osaka at Yanmar Stadium.

“I was thinking about a lot of things when I made this decision,” Endo said in a statement released by the Urawa Reds. Endo said he’d never forget the happiness he experienced when the club won the Levain Cup and the Asian Champions League.

Endo, who started his career with Shonan Bellmare’s youth team, made his J. League debut in 2010. He joined Urawa in 2016 and captained the national team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He was selected to Akira Nishino’s side for the World Cup in Russia, where Japan advanced to the round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium. But Endo did not appear in a single match.

Urawa, the 2016 Levain Cup winners, are currently 11th in the 18-team J. League top division table.

