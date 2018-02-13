Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 4: Japan breaks into the medal rankings

Japan’s search for gold in Pyeongchang was stymied Monday night after its best shot so far, Miho Takagi, took silver in the women’s 1,500-meter speedskating event. She was foiled by the Netherlands’ Ireen Wust, who earlier bested Takagi in the 3,000m and with last night’s victory became the most medaled speed skater of all time.
Despite hopes of a first-place finish, Daichi Hara took the bronze medal in men’s freestyle skiing, bringing Japan its first ever medal in the event.
Japan found bronze again on the ladies’ normal hill jump as decorated skier Sara Takahashi overcame jitters that led to a disappointing fourth place in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Ireen Wust shocks Miho Takagi to take women’s 1,500
Heavy favorite Miho Takagi was beaten to the gold medal by Ireen Wust in the women’s 1,500 meters speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday. Wust, of the Netherlands, reclaimed the gold she first won in the distance at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Four years later, Sara Takanashi lands Olympic medal
Sara Takanashi exorcised the ghost of Sochi with a bronze medal in the normal hill jump at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Monday night. The 21-year-old native of Kamikawa, Hokkaido, uncorked a big first leap of 103.5 meters for a score of 120.3 points.
Freestyle skier Daichi Hara wins Japan’s first medal of Pyeongchang Olympics
After qualifying in top spot for the third and last final of the night, the 20-year-old Hara appeared as if he might take the honor of being Japan’s first gold medalist of the games, but came up short as Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury and Australian Matt Graham grabbed gold and silver, respectively.
Jamie Anderson makes Olympic history with successful defense of slopestyle crown
Jamie Anderson of the United States defended her Olympic snowboarding title in convincing fashion, winning the women’s slopestyle event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday.
