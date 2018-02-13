Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 4: Japan breaks into the medal rankings

Japan’s search for gold in Pyeongchang was stymied Monday night after its best shot so far, Miho Takagi, took silver in the women’s 1,500-meter speedskating event. She was foiled by the Netherlands’ Ireen Wust, who earlier bested Takagi in the 3,000m and with last night’s victory became the most medaled speed skater of all time.

Despite hopes of a first-place finish, Daichi Hara took the bronze medal in men’s freestyle skiing, bringing Japan its first ever medal in the event.

Japan found bronze again on the ladies’ normal hill jump as decorated skier Sara Takahashi overcame jitters that led to a disappointing fourth place in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Silver medallist Miho Takagi of Japan holds the national flag after the women’s 1,500 meters speedskating race in Gangneung on Monday evening. | AP

Sara Takanashi exorcised the ghost of Sochi with a bronze medal in the normal hill jump at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Monday night. The 21-year-old native of Kamikawa, Hokkaido, uncorked a big first leap of 103.5 meters for a score of 120.3 points.

Bronze medalist Sara Takanashi celebrates on the podium alongside gold medalist Maren Lundby during the victory ceremony. | REUTERS

After qualifying in top spot for the third and last final of the night, the 20-year-old Hara appeared as if he might take the honor of being Japan’s first gold medalist of the games, but came up short as Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury and Australian Matt Graham grabbed gold and silver, respectively.

Daichi Hara competes in the men’s freestyle skiing competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday. Hara won the bronze medal. | REUTERS

Jamie Anderson of the United States defended her Olympic snowboarding title in convincing fashion, winning the women’s slopestyle event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday.

Jamie Anderson (center) celebrates after winning the women’s slopestyle event on Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Japan’s Asami Hirono competes in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final event at Phoenix Park. | AFP-JIJI

A South Korean protester holds a banner featuring the image of a mask worn by North Korean cheerleaders the previous day. The protestors accused South Korean President Moon Jae-in of allowing North Korea to stage its “propaganda” in Seoul and undermining the military alliance with the U.S. | AFP-JIJI

A crew member skis slowly down the slopes after the women’s giant slalom was cancelled because of strong winds at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. | AFP-JIJI

Hikaru Oe of Japan reacts to her score during the women’s halfpipe qualifying event. | AP

Isabel Waidacher of Switzerland and Mika Hori of Japan in action. | REUTERS

Fans of Japan’s ice hockey team cheer at the Switzerland vs Japan game. | REUTERS

Yuki Ito of Japan competes in the women’s normal hill ski jump event. | REUTERS

Freestyle Skiing – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Men’s Moguls Final – Phoenix Snow Park – Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 12, 2018 – Daichi Hara of Japan reacts after the men’s moguls final in freestyle skiing. | REUTERS

