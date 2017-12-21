WBA light flyweight champ Ryoichi Taguchi confident he can handle Milan Melindo in title bout
WBA light flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi trains on Thursday in preparation for his New Year's Eve fight against Milan Melindo. | KYODO

/

WBA light flyweight champ Ryoichi Taguchi confident he can handle Milan Melindo in title bout

Kyodo

WBA light flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi said Thursday he can beat hard-hitting Filipino Milan Melindo in their upcoming title bout if he executes his fight plan.

Taguchi (26-2-2) has been focused on his seventh title defense since learning he would faceMelindo in a unification match on New Year’s Eve at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Melindo (37-2) will be putting his IBF light flyweight title on the line after taking the belt from Akira Yaegashi with a stunning first-round technical knockout in Tokyo in May.

At a session where he showed off his footwork in two rounds of sparring, 31-year-old Taguchi said he could “prove (his) strength again” by beating Melindo, 29, but would need to control the range against his opponent.

“The midrange is dangerous. I want to use my jab to get into the body,” Taguchi said. “If I can move the way I’ve planned, I can win.”

Taguchi had his hopes of an all-Japanese unification match against undefeated 22-year-old Kosei Tanaka dashed after the WBO light flyweight champion fractured both eye sockets in his win over Rangsan Chayanram of Thailand in September.

The Tanaka, who has a 10-0 record, was banned by his gym from sparring for three months, ruling out the possibility of a showdown with Taguchi before the end of the year.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

WBA light flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi trains on Thursday in preparation for his New Year's Eve fight against Milan Melindo. | KYODO

,