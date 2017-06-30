2020 men’s soccer final may be moved from new national Olympics stadium: source

The final of the men’s soccer final at the 2020 Tokyo Games could be moved from the new national stadium, a source said Thursday.

The bid plan had the soccer final during the day and athletics in the evening of Aug. 8 at the venue. But the source said scheduling congestion has been pointed out during a meeting between the Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission.

The under-construction new national stadium, the games’ main venue, is also scheduled to stage the men’s marathon in the morning of Aug. 9 before the closing ceremony in the evening.

There have been voices questioning frequent layout changes that will be required at the venue to accommodate different events, and also those concerning the physical impact the midsummer heat will have on soccer players due to a daytime kickoff.

The source claimed that the IOC noted potential risks could be too big by squeezing in the soccer final at the venue. The Tokyo organizers are set to discuss the matter with FIFA and IAAF, the International Association of Athletics Federation.

On the second day of the meeting, the IOC called for measures to prevent the resale of tickets with the host nation currently without laws to crack down on the activity. The organizers said they are mulling asking the government for legislative measures.