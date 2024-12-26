Search - sports

 
Japan Times
COMMENTARY / Japan
Sep 4, 2017

Japan's 'Super Mario Syndrome'

The early success of video games in Japan created market conditions that smothered e-sports.
Japan Times
OLYMPICS
May 18, 2016

Sports Agency chief Suzuki getting to grips with task

With this summer's Rio de Janeiro Olympics just around the corner, sports are currently very much in the spotlight.
Japan Times
BUSINESS
May 15, 2018

Leagues lose as U.S. Supreme Court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for states to legalize sports betting in a defeat for the major American sports leagues, endorsing New Jersey's bid to allow such wagering and striking down a 1992 federal law that prohibited it in most places.
Japan Times
JAPAN
Aug 28, 2015

Tokyo native looks to put innovation, not money, into creative sports open to all

While Japan looks forward to hosting the world's biggest and glitziest sports event five years from now, a Tokyo man is promoting a series of innovative, quirky sports that are played simply for the fun of it.
Japan Times
SPORTS
Jun 29, 2017

Plan to reform Japanese college sports greeted with mixture of hope, skepticism

Discussions over the introduction of a "Japanese version of the NCAA" to oversee this country's collegiate sports have prompted positive and negative reactions since they began last year.
Japan Times
OLYMPICS
Feb 13, 2022

China’s ice hockey squad shows a powerhouse’s weakness: team sports

The Chinese team in the Beijing Olympics could shock the Games. But it is more likely to underscore how little infrastructure the country has for team sports.
Japan Times
MORE SPORTS
Sep 17, 2017

Sports conference offers companies chance to help improve Japan's stadiums and arenas

We have witnessed Japanese athletes develop into global stars over the past 10, 20 years. But the country still has a long way to go in order to stand on an equal footing with the world's most advanced sports facilities.
Japan Times
SPORTS
Apr 19, 2017

Sports Agency Japan unveils plan to unearth talent for Tokyo Olympics

Sports Agency Japan will attempt to dig up hidden talent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics/Paralympics and beyond through a new national program called "Japan Rising Star Project," it announced Tuesday.
Japan Times
BUSINESS
Jun 15, 2018

Governor lays down $40 as New Jersey kicks off era of legalized sports betting

With two $20 bets and a rambunctious crowd awaiting their turn, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy placed the state's very first legal sports bets on Thursday, capping a years-long battle to end the ban on sports betting in the Garden State.
Japan Times
SOCCER
Oct 16, 2021

EA Sports making plans for FIFA without FIFA

At least two years of talks about renewing the contract that allows Electronic Arts, through its EA Sports division, to use the organization's name have hit the wall.
COMMENTARY / World
Jul 2, 2018

Why it pays off for governments to invest in sports

Sports-based investment can go a long way toward strengthening communities and enabling young people to live healthier, happier and more productive lives.
EDITORIALS
Aug 26, 2015

Expanding sports for the disabled

Japan should strive to increase opportunities for disabled people to engage in sports.
Japan Times
MORE SPORTS
Jun 12, 2021

Women's sports ready for take off

Those looking to invest in sports should bet on women's leagues, with post-pandemic interest presenting new opportunities, according to Angela Ruggiero, the former International Olympic Committee executive board member and co-founder of the Sports Innovation Lab.
Japan Times
SPORTS
Mar 12, 2018

College sports reformers stay positive despite setbacks

Implementing change is often a painful procedure.
Japan Times
BUSINESS / Tech
Jun 3, 2015

Superhuman Sports Society aims to bring Harry Potter's Quidditch, Dragon Ball to life

Have you ever dreamed of chasing the Golden Snitch on a broomstick, as Harry Potter does in the game of Quidditch?
Japan Times
JAPAN
Aug 12, 2014

New academy targets future sports leaders, offering unique touch of Japan

With six years to go before Tokyo hosts the 2020 Olympics, the government has fired the starting pistol on efforts to boost global cooperation in sports.
Japan Times
BASKETBALL / B. League
Feb 10, 2021

Diamond Dolphins join effort to fight climate change through sports

The B. League club is the first from Japan to sign on to the United Nations initiative, joining a number of top organizations and teams including FIFA and the New York Yankees.
Japan Times
LIFE / Food & Drink
Sep 20, 2019

Sports bars in Tokyo, Osaka and beyond for watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Can’t make it to the game? A sports bar is the next best place to watch alongside fellow fans (and rivals rooting for the opposing team). Here’s a selection of some of the best watering holes in Tokyo and Osaka where sports are on tap.
BUSINESS / Tech
Nov 2, 2018

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and U.S. venture capital firm tie up to boost sports technology sector

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and a U.S.-based venture capital firm plan to launch an accelerator program for technology companies engaged in the sports business around the world.
JAPAN
Oct 18, 2016

International forum on sports, the arts and business kicks off in Kyoto, Tokyo

An international conference on sports, arts and business kicks off in Japan on Wednesday as part of the government's efforts to create momentum leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.
Japan Times
JAPAN
Oct 22, 2015

'Superhuman' sports showcased at Tokyo expo

Ever wanted to play at being superhuman? Games-players can now feel what it is like to have superpowers of a sort — and tights are optional.
Japan Times
LIFE / Language / BILINGUAL
Feb 23, 2023

Get your sports vocabulary into shape for the start of baseball season

Preseason baseball games have begun, catch up on your sports-related vocabulary so you don't strike out in any conversations.
Japan Times
BASEBALL
Sep 15, 2022

A sports media empire runs on ‘good vibes only’

As Jomboy Media has grown, the startup has kept up the positivity and energy that made them popular in the first place.
Japan Times
MORE SPORTS
Jul 27, 2013

Examining nexus of sports, international relations

Editor's note: Whiting was a guest speaker and panelist at the inaugural gathering of the International Sports Relations Foundation in Seoul recently. This is a new organization founded by Moon Dae-sung, a Republic of Korea's National Assembly member and 2004 Athens Olympics taekwondo gold medalist,...
Photographer Robert Beck took the famous photo of Brandi Chastain celebrating the United States' victory in the Women's World Cup final in 1999 that appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
SPORTS
Jan 25, 2024

The Sports Illustrated cover, a faded canvas that once defined sports

Sports Illustrated's power to define sports discourse been steadily eroding, but it is hard to overstate the power it once had.
Baseball player Shohei Ohtani poses with his Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara (right), and his agent, Nez Balelo, during a news conference after signing a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.
COMMENTARY / Japan
Mar 22, 2024

Shohei Ohtani scandal raises the stakes on sports betting

The speed at which U.S. sports leagues have embraced betting put the Japanese star's fastball to shame.
