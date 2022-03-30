TRAVEL
Cherry blossoms in Tokyo 2022
Spring has arrived in Tokyo and with it the cherry blossoms, which reached a peak on Sunday, March 27. After two years of pandemic-related restrictions reducing the crowds at popular spots for hanami (cherry blossom viewing), Tokyo residents were back out in force after the quasi-state of emergency was lifted early last week. Although picnics have been prohibited at many major parks, from Nakameguro to the Imperial Palace, people gathered in their thousands to catch the annual display. (Photos by Oscar Boyd)