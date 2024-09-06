Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka brought Japan its first gold medal in women's Paralympic tennis by winning the doubles gold-medal match over the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Since wheelchair tennis was introduced in the 1992 Paralympics, Dutch women have typically dominated both the singles and doubles events.

“Every country has tried to break through, but the wall was just too high. I’m so happy that Japan finally broke it,” Kamiji said following the 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8 win, her face lighting up with a smile.

Sensing their opponent wasn't in top form, the pair capitalized. When points shifted into extended rallies, the Japanese pair faced high-looping return shots.

To disrupt the Dutch pair’s rhythm, Tanaka employed her signature backhand slice to great effect. “I knew we had to win those crucial points, and we did,” Tanaka said.

The pair’s resilience at key moments turned the match around after they dropped the first set.

When Tanaka first started competing, Kamiji was already one of the world’s top players. In the early days of their partnership, Tanaka sometimes felt overshadowed. But in this match, she was no longer just leaning on Kamiji.

As the game progressed, her shots grew stronger, matching Kamiji’s power, and they performed as equals. “I surpassed my previous self,” Tanaka said, reflecting on her growth.

For the 30-year-old Kamiji, this was her fourth Paralympics and fourth medal, but it was her first time capturing gold.

“I’m happy we got the medal, but beating the strongest Dutch pair makes this victory even more meaningful,” she said.

Translated by The Japan Times