Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki brought Japan its first Paris Paralympics gold medal — and its first medal of any color — on Thursday, the first day of competition following a festive opening ceremony the day before.

The 37-year-old Suzuki, who has 10 medals from the past five Paralympic Games, added a gold to his already impressive medal cabinet by winning the men's 50-meter breaststroke event in the SB3 class.

In other events, 15-year-old swimmer Taiyo Kawabuchi finished seventh in the men's 400-meter freestyle event in the S9 class.

Naohide Yamaguchi and Aira Kinoshita both had fifth-place finishes in the men's and women's 100-meter butterfly competitions in the S14 class, respectively.

Japan defeated Germany in the men's wheelchair rugby 55-44 in a Group A preliminary round match.