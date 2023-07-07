Last week, I gave a short lecture before a study group. Since the participants were all grumpy senior experts in diplomacy, domestic politics or military affairs, I was sure they would not be satisfied if I spoke about anything out of the ordinary.

So I came up with a plot. I will turn 70 this October and I talked about the tips on how to continue my diplomatic commentary after I hit that age. As you see below, it is easy to say, but difficult to do.

The first tip is to avoid wishful thinking. Avoid being swayed by the majority theory on the street and analyze and speak based on the information that you believe is most accurate, not on what you think should be the case.