The United States last year implemented measures to tighten semiconductor export controls and supply chain resilience, and is trying to strengthen cooperation with like-minded countries, including Japan.

In such a situation, new challenges have emerged regarding how to balance economics and national security in advanced technologies and how to coordinate economic interests with those of its like-minded countries.

This article will discuss such challenges by looking into the export control rules announced last October, as well as the Chips and Science Act of 2022 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, both of which went into effect last August, while also taking into account industry’s point of view.