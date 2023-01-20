When U.S. President Joe Biden took office in 2021, his first message to the rest of the world was: “America is back.”

Having assumed his third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October, President Xi Jinping appears to be issuing a similar proclamation.

Over the past two months, China’s leadership has announced or signaled a series of major policy reversals, abruptly ending nearly three years of severe “zero-COVID” restrictions, easing the crackdown on tech companies and the real-estate sector, reaffirming its commitment to economic growth and extending an olive branch to the United States at the Group of 20. With the world’s second-largest economy apparently re-opening its doors for business, investors are reacting with enthusiasm.