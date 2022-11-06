  • The challenges to accurate polling include a volatile electorate and Republican voters tend to shun polls at a higher rate than Democrats. | REUTERS
    The challenges to accurate polling include a volatile electorate and Republican voters tend to shun polls at a higher rate than Democrats. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Attacking the credibility of polls (and pollsters) has become a kind of bank shot for those aiming to destroy the credibility of the institution that polls simulate: elections.

Among MAGA adherents, if the polls are off, it’s not because polling has become more difficult. It’s because everything is corrupt and nothing is true.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW