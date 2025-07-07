Los Angeles was already struggling to revive its fragile economy after the most destructive wildfires in its history erupted six months ago. Now, immigration raids are driving workers crucial to the rebuilding into the shadows.

Framers and landscapers are abandoning job sites. Retail shop renovations have stopped midway. Real estate developers say they’re struggling to find crews to keep projects on track in a sector that relies heavily on immigrant labor.

"We don’t have enough people to staff the work, and we’re scrambling to figure it out,” said Arturo Sneider, chief executive officer of Primestor, a manager of $1.2 billion in shopping centers and 3,000 apartments under development in California and three other states. "It’s triggering delays.”