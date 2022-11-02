  • Protesters in Berlin demonstrate against the government of Iran.  | AFP-JIJI
    Protesters in Berlin demonstrate against the government of Iran.  | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

LJUBLJANA – Four events centering around women have made headlines over the past couple months: Giorgia Meloni’s electoral victory in Italy, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral, the release of the film “The Woman King” and the widespread protests in Iran following the killing of Mahsa Amini by the country’s morality police.

Taken together, these four stories highlight essential features of the political terrain.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW