    Workers in fast-food restaurants in California may soon earn $22 (¥3,300) an hour. At 40 hours a week, that salary would be double what new graduates could expect to receive at Japan’s megabanks. | REUTERS
In the 1840s, tens of thousands of immigrants descended upon California seeking gold to make their fortune. Might Japanese youths looking to flip burgers be next?

It’s a facetious thought, but Japanese media is nonetheless all agog to learn that, thanks to new legislation, workers in fast-food restaurants in the Golden State may soon earn $22 an hour. At current yen levels, that amounts to nearly ¥3,300 — or close to four times Japan’s average minimum wage.

