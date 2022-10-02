  • Pro-wrestler-turned-politician Antonio Inoki displays his signature pose during a news conference in Tokyo in September 2017. Inoki, who died Saturday, led a life that sat at the intersection of many different elements of Japan’s postwar identity and was one the nation’s most interesting characters.   | AFP-JIJI
Pyeongtaek, South Korea – On Saturday, Japan lost one of its biggest icons.

Antonio Inoki — pro wrestler, businessman and politician — passed away after battling acute cardiac amyloidosis for over a year. His death closes the book on one of postwar Japan’s most interesting characters.

