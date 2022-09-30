  • Ukrainian soldiers play a game of checkers near a front-line position opposite Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Sept. 24.  | REUTERS
    Ukrainian soldiers play a game of checkers near a front-line position opposite Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Sept. 24.  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BERLIN – A nuclear specter is haunting Europe once again. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of some 300,000 reservists and announced that he will use “all available means” to defend Russia, adding, “This is not a bluff.”

As one senior European policymaker noted to me, such nuclear brinkmanship is an invitation to dust off old Cold War tomes such as Herman Kahn’s “On Thermonuclear War.” To be sure, amid the euphoria following recent Ukrainian battlefield victories, some commentators are cautiously optimistic that Ukraine could win the war by the spring.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW