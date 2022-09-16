  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leads a carriage procession through London en route to Buckingham Palace during her Diamond Jubilee in June 2012. | REUTERS
The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era, not only for the United Kingdom, but for the entire world. She was a remarkable woman, steadfast in her commitment to duty — to her country and her Commonwealth — who exuded both confidence and a certain humility. As queen, she invariably put the demands of her position — it feels tawdry to call it “a job” — above whatever personal impulses she might have felt.

As the longest-serving monarch in British history, she witnessed extraordinary events. Since ascending to the throne, however, perhaps the most enduring trend has been her country’s struggle to find its place in a world.

