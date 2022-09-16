Gen Z has a new solution for workplace burnout: “quiet quitting.”
The idea is simple: Forget going above and beyond your job description and pay grade. The trend, which took off on TikTok, sounds ideal. Log off at 5 p.m.? Check. Spend more time with family instead of volunteering for extra tasks? Count me in.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.