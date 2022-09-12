The scandal over Japanese politicians’ ties to the Unification Church continues to plague the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Last month, domestic news outlets reported that 23 sub-Cabinet members had ties to the cult-like organization, later adding that at least 146 of 381 of the party’s parliamentarians had some sort of connection with the group.

Outwardly, the optics are that this fringe organization wields substantial policy influence. While that makes for good headlines, it masks the reality of the situation and obscures a root cause problem that exists in Japan’s political system — namely, there are institutional and customary factors that allow fringe organizations to maintain access to politicians at the highest levels of government.