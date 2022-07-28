The death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shockwaves of both disbelief and sadness all over the globe, garnering international headlines, with tributes pouring in from both world and thought leaders alike.

While there is plenty of room for debate about how he will be most remembered, it is clear that in the last few months of his life, Abe devoted his political capital to amplify his personal stance on the need for Tokyo to rethink its strategic engagement with Taiwan while supporting Taipei and the cross-strait status quo.