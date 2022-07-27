  • Demonstrators protest against the newly elected Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside the president office in Colombo on Wednesday. The country's economy is in free fall and it is yet unclear when it will end. | BLOOMBERG
    Demonstrators protest against the newly elected Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside the president office in Colombo on Wednesday. The country's economy is in free fall and it is yet unclear when it will end. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

HAMBURG, Germany – As Sri Lanka’s economy unravels before our eyes, one must ask how this could happen in a country that is historically known for its high standard of living and stable economy.

The island country’s achievements go back decades, giving it a per capita gross domestic product that is 70% higher than India’s and a life expectancy at birth of 77 years, compared to 73, 70, and 67, in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, respectively.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,