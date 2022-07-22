  • According to many economists, the most efficient way to reduce fossil fuel consumption is to raise prices relative to cleaner-energy alternatives. | REUTERS
    According to many economists, the most efficient way to reduce fossil fuel consumption is to raise prices relative to cleaner-energy alternatives. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

U.S. President Joe Biden’s allies are looking for bold executive initiatives on combating climate change.

And as Oregon’s Sen. Jeff Merkley put it to the Washington Post, the impasse in the Senate created by Sen. Joe Manchin’s blocking of his environmental agenda “unchains the president from waiting for Congress to act.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,