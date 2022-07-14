  • To address global warming, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is mulling the idea of having companies disclose climate-related costs and risks. | REUTERS
For decades, U.S. companies have been making a significant omission in their financial statements: They’ve failed to recognize and disclose the full cost of climate change.

This matters not only for the planet’s future, but also for investors today. It makes some businesses look more profitable than they really are, and it prevents others from realizing the value of new and greener opportunities.

