  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders at NATO Headquarters in Brussels in March. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia’s participation in NATO’s annual summit demonstrates that the four Asia-Pacific nations and bloc partners share a common worldview on collective defense against states that are interested in changing the current regional and international order by force.

The immediate concern is Russia as Vladimir Putin’s war machine continues to materially dismantle Ukraine despite aid from a united West.

