  • After three decades of Japan trying to increase the birthrate and failing, the country may have to adapt by opening up immigration or moving back the retirement age to deal with the demographic fallout. | REUTERS
The world has an obsession with Japan’s shrinking population.

Each year, news that the country is a little bit smaller can reliably be called upon for column inches, which tend to examine it as a Japanese mystery — one of those inherently Asian concepts that non-natives could not possibly penetrate, like wabi-sabi or the Bushido code of samurai warriors.

