Yoon Suk-yeol, before his inauguration as South Korea’s president, stressed that restoring bilateral ties with Japan was one of his highest priorities.
“Bilateral relations with Japan also require a rethink, and Seoul should recognize the strategic importance of normalizing ties with Tokyo,” he wrote in Foreign Affairs during the presidential campaign.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.