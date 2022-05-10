  • South Korea inaugurates a new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, in a ceremony at the the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. | POOL VIA / REUTERS
  • SHARE

Yoon Suk-yeol, before his inauguration as South Korea’s president, stressed that restoring bilateral ties with Japan was one of his highest priorities.

“Bilateral relations with Japan also require a rethink, and Seoul should recognize the strategic importance of normalizing ties with Tokyo,” he wrote in Foreign Affairs during the presidential campaign.

