A common belief in South Korea’s debate on unification is that most foreign powers — including Japan — oppose unity.

As an international relations professor in South Korea, I encounter this belief frequently, almost as an article of faith to explain why unification has not happened despite two nationalist Korean states committed to it.

This is wrong though. Only South Korea’s autocratic neighbors oppose unification, while its democratic partners support it. Indeed, the strategic logic is obvious.

By “unification” we mean, of course, Southern-led unification. North Korea is too poor and dysfunctional to absorb South Korea and the South’s military capabilities and democratic constitution mean a Northern-led unification would require conquest and likely mass devastation. A Southern-led unification — occasioned by a Northern internal collapse — is the most likely scenario.

China’s charade

The most distinctive element of the South Korean discussion of division is the nationalist embarrassment at naming the obvious culprit — the ruling Kim family of North Korea.

This is particularly marked in the South Korean progressive camp, which reads the North as a fellow Korean state divided away from its ethnic brothers in the South by foreign intervention. It is true that the U.S. and USSR divided Korea in 1945, but at least since the end of the Cold War, North Korea’s defeat in the inter-Korean competition has been obvious. North Korea might have peacefully joined the South, as East Germany did West Germany decades ago.

Instead, the Kims have steered an extremely belligerent post-Cold War path. They permitted the starvation deaths of 10% of their population in the late 1990s. Pyongyang has pursued nuclear missiles, leading to its near-total isolation from the world, including from South Korea. It has doubled down on brutal, totalitarian control at home. Were the Kim clan to cede power, they would almost certainly wind up in post-unification jails for their human rights crimes. Why would North Korea’s elite cede their posh, gangster-ish lifestyles for that?

Outwardly, China and Russia say they support Korean unification. China particularly must keep up the charade because of its unification claims on Taiwan.

But in practice, they do nothing to help and instead keep North Korea stay afloat. Both aid North Korea to evade sanctions. Both provide a haven for illicit North Korean elite monies. Both, especially China, provide economic assistance and trade opportunities. Some 92% of North Korean trade moves through China.

Much of that is technically illegal because of the restrictive multilateral sanctions regime, but China makes little effort to enforce that. (When I flew to North Korea, I saw passengers casually walking from Beijing duty-free stores to our plane with alcohol, appliances and other banned goods.)

If China genuinely wished to help, it could do a great deal. It chooses not to. As Chinese foreign policy voices openly admit, North Korea is a “buffer.” It keeps the South Korean, American and Japanese democracies at a distance from its northeast border and it distracts allied attention from the East and South China Seas. Moscow and Beijing are happy to callously instrumentalize the suffering of North Korea’s people for their own parochial geopolitics.

This is appalling, but we should expect no better from these harsh dictatorships.

Conspiracy theories abound

Conspiracy theories about American ambitions in South Korea are widespread — especially in the movie and TV industry. Usually they turn on America controlling South Korea for containment of China or vague imperial designs in East Asia.

All of this is silly. The United States does not need South Korea to contain China. It needs Japan, the linchpin of the American alliance network in Asia, plus air and naval bases far from China, such as Guam or Singapore.

The United States will never invade China on the ground and its Korean bases are subject to Chinese missile strikes, so there is no reason for the Americans to stay in Korea after unification.

Unification would be a massive boon to the United States. It could depart Korea altogether and focus on China. Unification would eliminate a huge problem — North Korea, with its nuclear missiles, huge army, support for China and Russia, criminality, proliferation, trafficking and so on.

This applies to Japan as well. Japan-Korea tension over history often leads to conjecture that Japan opposes unification. A unified Korea, the theory goes, would target Japan with grievances over history as a glue to hold the two together.

Strategically, this would be a massive mistake. A unified, democratic Korea would be vastly less dangerous to Japan than the persistence of North Korea and the spiraling nuclear threat it poses to Japan and the region. North Korea’s naval presence, history of provocations and kidnappings, drug- and weapons-trafficking, counterfeiting and so on would all fade away.

Unified Korea’s Finnish-Swiss Future

Unified Korea would not need a U.S. presence and there would be no pressing reason for America to maintain one. With North Korea gone, U.S. and Japanese geopolitical interest in Korea would decline. Korea would likely be just another trade partner.

This would suit Korea too. Post-unification alignment with the United States, Japan, China, or Russia would pull Korea into the brewing conflict among these great powers. Korea is too small to decisively impact the course of such a conflict, but its central position would mean it would be devastated by it.

The wisest course of action would be to withdraw into a fortress neutralism. During the Cold War, Finland and Switzerland were heavily armed, to vouchsafe their sovereignty, but neutral to avoid entanglement in larger conflicts.

That is likely to unify Korea’s future, and it would be a vast improvement over the status quo.

Robert Kelly is a professor in the Department of Political Science at Pusan National University in South Korea.