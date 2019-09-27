Reader Mail

Olympic funds could be put to better use

As I watch the extreme discomfort inflicted upon the residents of Chiba by the recent typhoon, a thought occurs to me: Wouldn’t the billions of dollars being lavished on the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year have been far better spent on burying electricity and other utility lines under ground, making a repeat of this tragedy less likely?

CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
MINATO WARD, TOKYO

