Scholarships will pay off in the future

I sometimes see news articles about people having to work a long time to pay off their student loans. According to the Japan Student Services Organization, about 1.32 million students have a total of more than ¥1 trillion in outstanding loans. I also have taken out a student loan because I am in a fatherless family and I have two brothers, so it’s hard for my family to come up with enough money.

I have tried to get a grant-type scholarship from my university since enrolling but without success. Even though I don’t have a father, I am screened out of the application process because my family finances don’t meet the criteria. Recently, grant-type scholarships have been increasing, but the requirements are extremely strict and not friendly to middle-income earners like my family.

Before I entered university, I never worried about the cost of going to school, but now I feel anxious. I want to go on to graduate school and earn a master’s degree in Australia, but it is difficult because it is hard for my family to pay even the tuition at the university where I am studying now.

Now that I am in university I have come to realize the scholarship system in Japan is not enough, and whenever I think about it I remember a historical fact related to education in my hometown. When the town was in a miserable situation during the Boshin War, a hundred straw bags of rice were donated by a neighboring domain. However, Torasaburo Kobayashi, a vassal in my hometown, didn’t distribute the rice to anybody. Instead he sold it for money to fund education for children, saying that “the rice in a hundred straw bags will be gone as soon as it is eaten, but if the rice is used for education, it will turn into ten thousand or a million bags of rice.”

I think it’s time for the government to take this lesson to heart.

SOKA, SAITAMA PREFECTURE

