London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants the city to become the first four-time host of the Olympics and is backing a bid for the 2040 Games.

The ambition of Khan, who has been mayor since 2016, is for the British city to become the "sporting capital of the world."

He believes a successful bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships could be a launchpad for a repeat of the 2012 London Olympics, which were deemed a huge success.