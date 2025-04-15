The 2026 Winter and Paralympic torches were unveiled at a dual event held in Milan and Osaka on Monday as the countdown continues for next year's Milano Cortina Games.

Designed by the Carlo Ratti Associati studio in Turin, the torches were presented for the first time in a theater at Milan's Triennale art and design museum and the Italian pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka.

In Milan, former cross-country skiing Olympic gold winner Stefania Belmondo and Beatrice Vio, a two-time Paralympic wheelchair fencing champion, brought out the torches which are made from recycled aluminum.