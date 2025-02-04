The International Olympic Committee should take action to address climate change going into the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in an effort to ensure a sustainable Winter Games, Chiharu Igaya, a 93-year-old former Japanese Olympic slalom medalist and honorary IOC member, said in a recent interview in Tokyo.

"I hope the IOC will take the initiative and display its leadership on nature conservation," Igaya said.

Some studies have suggested that the number of possible candidates to host a Winter Games will fall to 10 by 2040 due to the effects of global warming.