Former swimming great Kirsty Coventry says she sees no problem in being a candidate to become the most powerful person in sport despite being a minister in the Zimbabwean government whose election in 2023 was described as neither "free nor fair."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist — she has seven medals in all — has been sports minister of the southern African nation since 2019 and was reappointed in 2023 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She is one of seven candidates bidding to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and if successful she would break the glass ceiling by being both the first woman and first African to be elected.