Zheng Qinwen's historic tennis gold at the Paris Olympics this month followed a decadeslong surge in the sport's popularity among China's burgeoning middle class, and her victory is set to boost it even more.

The 21-year-old won China's second-ever tennis gold, and first in singles, on the clay at Roland Garros, hailing the victory as a "proud" moment for herself and her country.

This week in Beijing, tennis centers were full of people, while club bosses reported a spike in interest following Zheng's title.