Botswana's Letsile Tebogo was the toast of Africa after winning the Olympic 200-meter gold on Thursday but his immediate thoughts were much closer to home as he dedicated his victory to his mother, who died in May.

Tebogo became the first African to win the event when he ran 19.46 seconds to beat Americans Kenny Bednarek and a COVID-hit Noah Lyles to claim Botswana's first Olympic gold medal and become the fifth-fastest man in history over the half-lap. Lyles later announced that his Olympics were over due to his illness.

Tebogo did it wearing spikes bearing his mother's date of birth.