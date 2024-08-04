Katie Ledecky said Saturday she would love to swim at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after collecting a fourth straight 800-meter freestyle title and a ninth career gold, equaling the most ever won by a female athlete in any sport.

The 27-year-old superstar hit the wall in 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds, ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus (8:12.29) and fellow American Paige Madden (8:13.00).

It was Ledecky's 14th Olympic medal, with the victory at La Defense Arena rewriting the history books yet again.