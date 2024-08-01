France's Leon Marchand produced a dazzling double gold-medal winning performance to electrify the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, powering to victories in the 200-meter breaststroke and 200-meter butterfly to send the host nation into ecstatic celebrations.

The 22-year-old bagged his first gold of the night after summoning a lung-bursting late charge to claim the 200 fly, and then just under two hours later showed incredible reserves of stamina to motor home in the 200 breaststroke.

The back-to-back golds made Marchand — who won gold in the 400 individual medley earlier in the Games — the first swimmer to win the 200 fly and breaststroke in the same Olympics.