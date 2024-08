American great Katie Ledecky admitted "it doesn't get any easier" after powering to the Olympic 1500-meter freestyle title Wednesday, adding an eighth gold medal to her glittering collection.

The 27-year-old was untouchable, surging home in 15 minutes, 30.02 seconds, an Olympic record and more than 10 seconds ahead of France's Anastasiia Kirpichnikova in second. Germany's Isabel Gose won bronze.

The win made her the first female swimmer to win gold at four Olympics.