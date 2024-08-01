Miu Hirano had the momentum and the arena behind her. She had her opponent on the ropes and a spot in the women’s table tennis semifinals in her sights.

She just did not have the last burst she needed to get over the finish line.

Hirano battled back from a 3-0 deficit but squandered a pair of match points to allows South Korea’s Shin Yubin to regroup and earn an 4-3 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11, 13-11) win in a thrilling match that enthralled the crowd at South Paris Arena on Thursday afternoon.