Koki Kano of Japan won the gold medal in the men's epee individual event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Yannick Borel of France took silver and Mohamed Elsayed of Egypt was awarded bronze.

It was a second day of disappoint for the host nation, with Borel losing painfully 15-9 to Kano in the gold-medal match.

Borel's defeat was reminiscent of Hong Kong's Vivian Kong victory against France's Auriane Mallo-Breton in the women's epee event on Saturday.

Despite a partisan crowd at the Grand Palais cheering him on, Borel lost the first two touches and never managed to recover.

"Yannick is very strong," said Kano, a team gold medalist in Tokyo in 2021. "I can win, I won — I'm very happy."