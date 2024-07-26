One of the biggest impacts COVID-19 had on the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics was that the Games were held behind closed doors. Which meant the host nation’s fans could not fully revel in Japan’s best showing at an Olympics, with 27 gold medals and 58 overall.

Team Japan will compete in front of a much larger crowd at the 2024 Games in Paris — even if there will not be nearly as many Japanese fans in attendance as there would have been in Tokyo — as it tries to build off its performance three years ago.

Olympic analyst Gracenote predicts Japan will finish below its medal haul in Tokyo, but the athletes will have the final word.