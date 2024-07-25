Welcome back to the Olympics.

After a Summer Games in Tokyo and a Winter Games in Beijing that were staged in joyless silence and near isolation in empty venues due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics have arrived in Paris, one of the world’s most historic and glamorous cities, in their full, resplendent glory for the first time since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

No COVID-19 testing, no bubbles and no more locking out the fans. Paris marks a return to normal for an event that, like many, was brought to its knees by the pandemic.