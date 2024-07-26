The attacks that disrupted France’s high-speed rail system did not impact the Japanese delegation in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

A series of attacks, including arson, occurred on Friday, hours before the planned start of an ambitious opening ceremony that will see athletes ride boats down a 6-km stretch of the River Seine. More than 10,000 athletes and thousands of spectators will attend the opening ceremony, which will be the first held outside of a stadium.

Mitsugi Ogata, head of the Japanese delegation, said there was no disruption to Team Japan.