It is likely, probable even, that no one knew what to expect when the call for support that U.S. women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens sent out on social media in May received an answer from Flavor Flav.

Yes. That Flavor Flav. The hip-hop legend and founding member of the group Public Enemy. The Flavor Flav who likes to wear large necklaces adorned with large clocks. When Flav got wind the team needed support, he decided he would step up and help.

If you are wondering what Flavor Flav knew about water polo before becoming the U.S. women’s team’s official hype man at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the answer is not much. But, as he said later during an energetic meeting with reporters on Friday, he may not know everything, but “my heart’s in the right place.”