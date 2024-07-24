Nadeshiko midfielder Honoka Hayashi can be described as something of a soccer internationalist who has been shaped by successful stints in Japan, Sweden and England.

Lauded for her intricate passing and soccer intelligence, the Kyoto Prefecture native has adjusted her game to fit the demanding nature of the globe’s elite leagues over the course of her career.

Now, as Nadeshiko Japan looks to make amends for its lackluster showing at its home Olympics, players who have honed their skills overseas like Hayashi are likely to hold the key to Nadeshiko’s bid to return to the top.