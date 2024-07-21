Soccer players from a youth training academy in Fukushima Prefecture are determined to give back at this summer's Paris Olympics in gratitude for the support they received at the time of the March 2011 disaster.

Eight players who trained at JFA Academy Fukushima have been selected for the men's and women's squads representing Japan in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This spring, the academy resumed full-scale operations in Fukushima for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami struck the Tohoku region, triggering a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.