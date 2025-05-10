Senior European officials are in talks with the Trump administration to finalize an agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that would impose new sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t budge, people familiar with the matter said.

The plans aren’t yet final, and moving forward still hinges on the U.S., which has called for a monthlong unconditional truce and for Russia and Ukraine to both be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of direct negotiations.

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post earlier this week.